Amit Shah To Hold Mega Rally In Bengal Today, Trinamool Rebels May Join

Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal every month till the assembly polls, the BJP had said.

Amid deep turmoil in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal early this morning on a two-day visit even as speculation was rife about a shift in key political loyalties ahead of the Assembly election scheduled in a few months from now.

Reached Kolkata!

I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

কলকাতায় পৌঁছালাম।

কবিগুরু রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর, ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগর এবং শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখোপাধ্যায়ের মত মহামানবের এই পুণ্য ভূমিকে আমি শতকোটি প্রণাম জানাই pic.twitter.com/rEGSjc87Rk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 18, 2020

Mr Shah's schedule through the day include offering tributes to various personalities, including Swami Vivekananda and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, praying at some temples, visiting farmer families, and addressing some public meetings.

The visit comes days after a convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was allegedly attacked by alleged Trinamool workers on December 10, sparking a huge row between the Central government and the state. It also comes days after key Trinamool leaders, including former state cabinet minister Suvendu Adhikari, were said to be switching over to the BJP.

Earlier, the state BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, had said that Mr Shah and party president JP Nadda would be visiting West Bengal every month till the assembly elections, likely in April-May.

The BJP has been investing unprecedented amounts of time and resources in the state ahead of the polls, looking to replace the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress from power.

Ahead of Mr Shah's visit, the party had assigned parts of West Bengal to six Union Ministers to prep for the polls. These ministers have been tasked with taking charge of campaigning in various Lok Sabha seats.