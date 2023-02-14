Amit Shah Says There Is No Competition For BJP In 2024 Polls

Noting that there is marked positive change in the lives of people at the grassroots due to initiatives of the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there is "no competition" for the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the people of the country are wholeheartedly moving with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mr Shah also said that the people of the country will decide about the principal opposition party to BJP in the 2024 polls and they have not given this label to any party.

Taking a swipe at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr Shah said he might not have campaigned in poll-bound states but results in elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will show strength of the opposition party in states it once dominated.