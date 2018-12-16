No Alliance Can Stop BJP From Realising Its Development Agenda: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah urged young party workers to spread the message of development to all Indians.

All India | | Updated: December 16, 2018 21:41 IST
Workshop focused to design strategy for BJYM workers right up to the mandal level.


New Delhi: 

BJP chief Amit Shah today said that no 'gathbandhan' or 'mahagathbandhan' (alliance) can come in the way of the BJP and its agenda of inclusive growth.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day workshop of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the national capital, he said if everyone works together, no alliance can stop the BJP from fulfilling its agenda of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (collective effort, inclusive growth).

Mr Shah urged young party workers to spread the message of development to all Indians. The workshop was attended by national office-bearers of BJYM, state presidents and district presidents from all states.

The focus at the workshop was to design a strategy for BJYM workers, right up to the mandal level, to reach out to voters in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Various sessions were held on organisational management, dissemination of key schemes and achievements of the government, and media and social media, according to a party release.

 

 

