BJP's Membership Drive A Way To Expand Party's Reach, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah, addressing a meeting of BJP's state in-charges for the membership drive in the party head office in Delhi, said the party has won 2019 general elections but it is yet to reach its peak.

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2019 05:25 IST
Amit Shah said that in the coming three years BJP will adopt all possible measures to expand its base.


New Delhi: 

BJP president Amit Shah Monday said the aim of the party's membership drive is to expand its reach and make it inclusive so that it reaches people from all walks of life.

Addressing a meeting of party's state in-charges for the membership drive in the party head office in Delhi, he said the BJP has won 2019 general elections but it is yet to reach its peak.

The drive is a medium to make the party inclusive, which reaches the people from all walks of life, Mr Shah was quoted in a BJP statement.

He said that in the coming three years the party will adopt all possible measures to expand its base.

The BJP which has 11 crore members has set the target of increasing its membership by at least 20 per cent.

