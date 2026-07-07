Amit Shah Resolves Narmada Issue, 4 States End 50-Year Old Payment Dispute

Union Minister Amit Shah sealed an agreement among four states to end the payment dispute over their share of costs for the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project on Narmada river, bringing to an end a decades-old financial tussle.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in presence of Shah and Union water resources minister CR Patil.

"The dispute over the financial payments under Narmada award has been resolved consensually by all four states. It is a one-time payment of pending dues," Shah said after the agreement was signed.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been engaged in dispute over the sharing of construction and maintenance costs of the Narmada Project and the water received for over five decades.

Addressing the media after the agreement, Shah said that the Narendra Modi led government has made every effort to enhance water security of the country and encouraged states to settle disputes through discussions. "Many longstanding issues that were on stand-by because of disputes are being sorted through cooperation and not conflict," he added.

He attributed the increasing spirit of coordination between Central government and state governments for the resolution.

"The capability of the government to cooperate has increased, which has led to resolution of many pending disputes," he added.

The Sardar Sarovar Project, he said, has changed the lives of people living in large parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by providing them with water for irrigation, drinking and power generation.

Recalling how Narmada waters have affected the agricultural output in Rajasthan, he said limited utilisation of water has helped the state considerably.

He also mentioned some recent efforts being made by the Centre in order to resolve inter-state water disputes, including settlement of disputes between Rajasthan and Haryana, construction of Kishau dam project and Narmada dispute settlement.

"The Kishau dam project and the Narmada dispute settlement can be cited as perfect examples of cooperative federalism in action," he added.

"No matter how the water is utilised, the beneficiary is Indian," the minister said, stressing the need for states to think beyond boundaries and work for the overall development of the nation.The officials called the agreement one of the most important on the Narmada project.