Amit Shah, Ravi Shakar Prasad, Smriti Irani, No Long Rajya Sabha Members

BJP is likely to use these three vacancies to bring in leaders like its ally to the Upper House. (FILE)

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani and DMK leader Kanimozhi have ceased to be the members of the Upper House of Parliament after being elected to the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.

The BJP is likely to use these three vacancies to bring in leaders like its ally Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who is not a member of any House but may become a minister in the Narendra Modi government, to the Upper House.

Mr Paswan may get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, from where Ravi Prasad was a member. Mr Prasad has won the Lok Sabha elections from Patna.

Similarly, the two seats which will fell vacant from Gujarat, after both Amit Shah and Smriti Irani got elected to the Lok Sabha, may be used for accommodating those leaders who have lost the election but may be given berth in the Cabinet.

Mr Shah has won the election from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Ms Irani from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Kanimozhi won the election from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.