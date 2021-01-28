Amit Shah Must Be Sacked For Allowing Delhi Violence: Congress

It is a huge, colossal security lapse and intelligence failure, Congress said (File)

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day, and said he should be sacked immediately.

The Congress also accused the Modi government of being part of a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers' agitation by allowing some anti-social elements to enter the Red Fort complex and hoist a religious flag.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government is adopting "a policy of first hit, torment and defeat the farmers by the use of force, then tiring them out through various rounds of talks, trying to divide them and finally by now defaming them through such miscreants who created violence during their tractor march".

He said this has been the policy of the government from the first day, but farmers should not deviate from their goal of getting the three farm laws repealed through peaceful protests and struggle.

"A concerted conspiracy, aided and abetted by the Modi government is unfolding to malign the entire farmers'' movement and to push them out and bury the demand for repeal of the three anti-agriculture black laws under the din and noise of FIRs," Mr Surjewala told reporters.

The Congress leader said the Delhi Police instead of arresting the anti-social elements involved in violence and unruly incidents, is actually registering false cases against the leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. He asked how a group of 500 people could enter the complex without being stopped by the police, who remained mute spectators.

"It is a huge, colossal security lapse and intelligence failure on the part of none less than the Home Minister of India Amit Shah. Amit Shah must be sacked without delay," he said.