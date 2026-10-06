Amit Shah Likely To Visit Manipur This Month, Date To Be Fixed Soon

The Manipur Government on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to the State is likely in October, but the date has not yet been finalised.

State Government spokespersons Sapam Ranjan Singh and Thokchom Radheshyam, addressing the media, said the date of the proposed visit was yet to be fixed.

Asked whether reports of Shah's arrival were confirmed, they conveyed Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's position, saying, "The date is not fixed but likely, and most likely October."

The proposed visit assumes significance amid the prevailing security situation and the government's ongoing efforts towards peace, rehabilitation and development.

The briefing also highlighted a Cabinet resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completes 25 years as a head of government on October 7.

The Cabinet cited several Centre-backed initiatives in Manipur, including railway connectivity, around 1,100 km of sanctioned National Highways worth Rs 16,000 crore, and 240 km of Indo-Myanmar border fencing sanctioned at Rs 3,223 crore.

It also highlighted the November 29, 2023, UNLF peace agreement, extension of the ILP system in December 2019, increased rural tap-water coverage from 6 to 80 per cent, and coverage of more than 14 lakh people under Ayushman Bharat.

The resolution further cited the National Sports University at Imphal, Churachandpur Medical College, over Rs 11,000 crore in externally aided projects and Rs 6,400 crore in capital investment.

The Cabinet expressed confidence in achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to work with the Centre for the peace, progress and prosperity of Manipur.

The resolution will be conveyed to the Prime Minister's Office.