Amit Shah Launches Book On APJ Abdul Kalam In His Hometown Rameswaram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled the book 'Memories Never Die', a tribute to the life and legacy of the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram.

Mr Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, also visited Ramanathaswamy temple.

The book is co-authored by APJM Nasima Maraikayar and scientist YS Rajan.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai were present on the occasion.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, opportunities in space science for our students and their start-ups have opened up. I believe Abdul Kalam's dream regarding space science will be accomplished due to the PM's new innovations and India will lead the entire world in the field of space science," Mr Shah said at the book unveiling ceremony.

He recalled the roadmap for development of the country highlighted in Kalam's book 'India 2020: Vision for the New Millennium'. "He (Kalam) said three things - India must recognise its potential, develop a technology-based economy and ensure balanced growth between agriculture and industry and cities and villages," said Mt Shah.

The Home Minister also visited APJ Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram.

Mr Shah, who visited the Rameswaram temple earlier in the day, said on Twitter, "I consider it a great privilege to perform aarti and abhishekam at Rameswaram temple. Of the 12 Jyotirlingams, this is the place where Lord Ram worshipped Lord Shiva. This temple is an expression of the antiquity of Sanatana Dharma."

"I prayed for the well-being of the people and for the prosperity of our nation," the Union Minister said.

Mr Shah is in Tamil Nadu to launch the campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections. On Friday, he launched Tamil Nadu BJP's "En Mann, En Makkal" (My Land My People) padayatra and also took part in a rally at Rameswaram.

