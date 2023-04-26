'No Political Remark In 99 Episodes': Amit Shah Praises PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

"Mann ki Baat" stands on the foundation of democracy, Amit Shah said.

The government held a mega celebration today as "Mann ki Baat" -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address that started in October 2014 -- completes 100 days. "Mann ki Baat@100" was attended not only by Union ministers and officials, a number of celebrities were also in present at the national conclave, which was organised by the Prasar Bharati in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The inaugural session of the conclave was also attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Around 100 citizens from various parts of the country, whose names were mentioned by the Prime Minster in various episodes of "Mann Ki Baat", attended the event.

Speaking at the programme, Union home minister Amit Shah said "Mann ki Baat" has given Akashvani a new lease of life by taking it to the younger generation, who are tuning in to newer modes of entertainment.

The "Beauty of 'Mann ki Baat' is that a political person like Narendra Modi did not mention a single political issue in its 99 episodes," Mr Shah said. Underscoring that "Mann ki Baat" stands on the foundation of democracy, Mr Shah said strong communication between a leader and the people makes democracy stronger.

Actor Aamir Khan, who attended the event, said the Prime Minister's radio programme is an important piece of communication through which he has built a trusted relationship with citizens.

"People want to believe in him (PM Modi) and follow him. They trust him and he has built this relationship with the public. Trust does not come automatically, it has to be earned. And clearly he has earned it," Mr Khan said at a panel discussion "Awahan Se Jan Andolan".

"Since its inception on October 3, 2014, 'Mann ki Baat' has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India," the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement.

The "Mann Ki Baat" programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, shortly after the NDA government came to power at the Centre.