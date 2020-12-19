Amit Shah In Bengal LIVE Updates: Mega Rally At Midnapore, Trinamool Rebels May Join

Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections that are likely to be held in the next few months.

Mr Shah, who arrived late on Friday, has a series of events lined up for the day. He will also address a public rally at Midnapore on Saturday where a number of Trinamool Congress leaders are likely to join the BJP. Mr Shah's trip to Bengal has been preceded by a series of resignations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

At least four rebels have quit the Trinamool over the last 24 hours and one of them, Suvendu Adhikari, is likely to join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister, the party's key strategist for Bengal, has set a target of 200 of the state's 294 seats for the assembly polls.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Amit Shah visit to West Bengal:

Dec 19, 2020 09:06 (IST) Amit Shah in Bengal: Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home will be first stop for Amit Shah



Amit Shah will begin the day with a visit to Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home in Simla Street at 10:15 am. The BJP leader is likely to address press there.

Dec 19, 2020 08:57 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In West Bengal For Two-Day Visit, Welcomed By BJP Leaders At Kolkata Airport



BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months." BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months."

Dec 19, 2020 08:48 (IST) Trinamool rebel Suvendu Adhikari, other rebels likely to join BJP today



Home Minister Amit Shah's trip to Bengal has been preceded by a series of resignations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

At least four rebels have quit the Trinamool over the last 24 hours and one of them, Suvendu Adhikari, is likely to join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

Dec 19, 2020 08:35 (IST) Amit Shah In Bengal updates: Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am on Saturday



In a tweet upon his arrival in Kolkata, he wrote, "I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee." Reached Kolkata!

I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

কলকাতায় পৌঁছালাম।

কবিগুরু রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর, ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগর এবং শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখোপাধ্যায়ের মত মহামানবের এই পুণ্য ভূমিকে আমি শতকোটি প্রণাম জানাই pic.twitter.com/rEGSjc87Rk - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 18, 2020