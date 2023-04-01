Amit Shah In Mizoram Today, Will Launch Projects Worth Rs 2,414 Crore

Amit Shah will visit Mizoram today to inaugurate projects worth Rs 2,414 crore. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram today during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, officials said.

Amit Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city limited.

The home minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of Zorinpui- Longmasu section of the National Highway 502A, sources said.

Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of two sections of the Aizawl bypass (package 1 and package 2) and the construction of Laldenga centre.

Security has been heightened across Mizoram in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, a senior police officer said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI that all police units across the state have been alerted and proper security arrangements made in the state capital.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)