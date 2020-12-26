Amit Shah In Assam Today To Launch BJP's 2021 Election Blitz

At least two state Congress leaders may to join the BJP in his presence today, sources said.

Amit Shah In Assam Today To Launch BJP's 2021 Election Blitz

He was received at the airport by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Guwahati:

A week after his high-decibel visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today arrived in neighbouring Assam, which, too, goes to polls in a few months from now. His two-day visit to the northeast region began with much fanfare as he landed around mid-night (December 25-26) at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, outside which scores of folk artistes and hundreds of supporters had created a festival-like atmosphere on his account.

He was received at the airport by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

mf0idjb8

Mr Shah's programmes in Guwahati today include distribution of financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay the foundation stones for the development of "Batadrava Than" as a cultural and tourist destination, a new medical college in the state capital, and nine law colleges to be established across Assam, according to ANI.

This is besides the public rallies he is expected to address and the preparatory meetings with party colleagues and workers to flag off the BJP's election campaign for the 2021 state assembly polls. Sources informed NDTV that at least two state Congress leaders are expected to join his party in his presence today - a minor repeat of what took place during Mr Shah's West Bengal visit on December 19-20.

Newsbeep

In the second leg of his northeast visit, on December 27, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College in Imphal, according to ANI. This is besides flagging of projects to build the state government guest house and the police headquarters at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology at Muongkhong, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal, the agency reported.

Comments
Amit Shah in northeastAmit Shah in AssamAssam Polls 2021

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india