'Yogi Never Ran A Municipality But...' Amit Shah Explains UP Top Job Pick

BJP Chief Amit Shah said Yogi Adityanath has made up for his lack of experience with his work ethic.

Highlights The BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 "No one thought Yogi would be Chief Minister," Amit Shah said today He was speaking at ground breaking ceremony for investment projects

The BJP chief and union minister Amit Shah today explained the choice of Yogi Adityanath for the top job in Uttar Pradesh. The selection of the priest-politician, seen as a right-wing poster boy for the Chief Minister's post in the huge, politically crucial state had baffled many, especially since he did not have any administrative experience.

At a function in Lucknow today where the Chief Minister was also present, the BJP chief referred to the matter.

"No one thought Yogi would be Chief Minister. Many people called me, saying 'Yogi has never even run a municipality, why are you making him CM'. It's true, had not run even a municipality. He was a temple head," Amit Shah said at the ground breaking ceremony for investment projects worth Rs 65,000 crores in UP.

"People asked me why we were giving him the reins of such a big state. But Mr Modi and I decided to make him Chief Minister. He is work oriented and has made up for his lack of experience with his work ethic," the BJP chief added.

The BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 - the verdict was seen a mandate for the development promise of PM Modi. With the party not fielding any Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the election, there was much interest in the party's pick for the post.

The name of Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in eastern UP's Gorakhpur, began to do the rounds soon after.

Sources said the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had vetoed the party's top choice for Chief Minister -- union telecom minister Manoj Sinha. Sources said Yogi Adityanath was chosen as he was assessed to be the most popular leader among the cadre.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.