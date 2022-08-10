'Amit Shah Did Speak To Nitish Kumar' To Save Alliance: BJP Leader To NDTV

The BJP tried every bit to save the alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) before the cracks became so wide that mending them became impossible, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad told NDTV today.

Yesterday, sources had told NDTV that top BJP leaders did not contact Mr Kumar or tried to convince him to stay, despite knowing the trajectory of events well in advance.

"We have always tried to save the alliance," Mr Prasad said at an event today.

On whether Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Mr Kumar before the JD(U) announced it was quitting the alliance, Mr Prasad said, "Yes, he spoke with Nitish Kumar...But Nitish ji's ambitions had become so huge, he no longer trusted the alliance. The people of Bihar will give an answer soon. We will keep working for the people."

In an interview with NDTV yesterday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh insisted that the BJP has been maintaining "coalition dharma". It was Nitish Kumar who "went shopping," he declared, even when he was made the Chief Minister despite having 36 seats, way below the BJP's 63.