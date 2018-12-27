Amit Shah Calls Passage Of Triple Talaq Bill 'Historic', Slams Congress

Amit Shah termed the passage of the bill as a "historic step to ensure the dignity of Muslim women".

Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq Bill to criminalise the controversial practice of instant divorce in Islam, BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday demanded that the Congress apologise for subjecting Muslim women to "decades of injustice".

The lower house of parliament passed the bill after a five-hour debate, with the government vehemently rejecting the contention that it targeted a "particular community".

The BJP president also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for successfully passing the bill in the Lok Sabha through a series of tweets, terming it as a "historic step to ensure the equality and dignity of Muslim women".

The opposition staged a walkout when its demand that the bill be referred to a "joint select committee" was rejected. Several opposition leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi, vehemently opposed the government's "interference" in a minority community's practices.

Mr Owaisi questioned the logic behind the government curbing the practice of Triple Talaq while supporting the "decriminalisation" of homosexuality. He also termed it as an attack on the rights conferred upon Muslims by the constitution.

Others like Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav accused the BJP of coming up with the bill for political purposes. "There was no need to bring in a separate law, given that the Supreme Court had already ruled that Triple Talaq is illegal," he said.

Opposition parties questioned the bill on three major points. They questioned the three-year jail term for the husband, arguing that such punishment is not awarded to those from other communities for an act like desertion. Questions were also raised over the person who would have to provide maintenance to a woman once her husband is in jail, and whether such hardline tactics would help keep a family together.

