Simultaneous Polls Will End Year-Round 'Election Mode': Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah said that criticism of simultaneous elections was "political". (File)

Highlights BJP chief writes to Law Commission backing simultaneous elections He says separate polls drain national resources, stop development Calls criticism of the concept "political"

BJP president Amit Shah today wrote a letter to the Law Commission, supporting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying it would cut expenses running into thousands of crores and ensure that the country is not in "election mode" throughout the year.

In a letter to the influential body, which looks at legal reforms needed, Mr Shah said that a perpetual election process strained national resources. In a progressive democracy like India development efforts and policy decisions get interrupted when the Model Code of Conduct for elections is enforced, he said.

He also said the claim that holding two sets of polls was against the federal structure of the country is a "baseless" argument. On the contrary, he said, it would strengthen the federal structure of the country.

In his eight-page letter, the BJP chief said the opposition to simultaneous polls seems to be politically motivated.

The law panel, which is examining the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls, had sought the views of the political parties before finalising its report.

Advertisement

Both the BJP and Congress had stayed away from consultation organised by the commission in this regard last month.

The Congress had met the Commission recently where it had opposed the concept of simultaneous polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal supporter of simultaneous polls.