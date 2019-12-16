'Work On Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya Within 4 Months,' Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah accused Congress of trying to block the Ram temple, stalling the case in courts

Work on a grand Ram temple "touching the skies" will begin in Ayodhya within four months, Home Minister Amit Shah promised on Monday while campaigning for the Jharkhand election.

"The Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within four months, a temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will come up in Ayodhya," Amit Shah said at a rally in Pakur in Jharkhand.

In its verdict on November 9 on the decades-old dispute over the temple-mosque site in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court handed the 2.77 acre land for a Ram temple and ordered that five acres of land at a prominent site be assigned for a mosque. The court gave the government three months to set up a trust for the temple building.

Amit Shah accused the Congress of trying to block the Ram temple and also stalling the case in courts. The Congress could "neither keep the country safe, nor could it respect the emotions of its citizen," said Mr Shah.

"Should there not be a grand temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he asked during the rally, drawing a resounding "yes" from his audience.