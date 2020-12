Amit Shah Arrives In Guwahati, Thanks People For Warm Welcome

Amit Shah was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Guwahati airport.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Guwahati and thanked people for the warm welcome.

"Reached Guwahati! I wholeheartedly thank people of Assam for such warm welcome," Shah said in a tweet today.

At the Guwahati airport, the Home Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"I heartily welcomed Hon''ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji at Guwahati airport and thanked him on behalf of the people of Assam as he is set to launch several developmental projects for the state," Mr Sonowal tweeted.

Folk artistes and locals gathered outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for the Home Minister's welcome.

Overwhelming joy & enthusiasm as people cheer, dance and sing to welcome our beloved leader and Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah after he arrived in Guwahati a little while ago.



Assam is honoured with your presence.@AmitShahOffice#AmitShahinAssampic.twitter.com/cfxhVdt3jh - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 25, 2020

His programmes in Guwahati on December 26 includes distribution of financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of "Batadrava Than" as a cultural and tourist destination, new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam.

On December 27, at an event in Imphal, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, the IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.