Amid Threats Of Another Ink Attack, Maharashtra Minister Wears Face Shield

Chandrakant Patil attended an event in Pune today wearing a face-shield.

Two persons were booked for threatening an ink attack on Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil, who incidentally wore a face shield while attending a function in Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday.

Action was taken on the basis of a social media message against Mr Patil, on whom ink was thrown recently over his statement that social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule "begged" for funds rather than depending on government grants to run educational institutions.

BJP minister Chandrakant Patil who faced anger of people & ink marks last week is now protecting himself with a customised face shield 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y9iuRKoPUN — YSR (@ysathishreddy) December 17, 2022

Nationalist Congress Party functionary Vikas Lole and one Dashrath Patil have been booked by Sangvi police in Pimpri Chinchwad under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (B) (statements conducing to public mischief), an official said.

They have been booked for threatening to throw ink on Mr Patil during his visit to Pawanathadi Jatra here, the official added.

Meanwhile, one person was booked by Kothrud police for allegedly making objectionable comments about Mr Patil on social media.

The person has been charged under relevant provisions of IPC and Information Technology Act on the basis of an Instagram reel, the Kothrud police station official said.

