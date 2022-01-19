Tripura's New Covid Curbs As State Sees Exponential Rise In Cases

Coronavirus: The revised curbs shall come into force from January 21. (Representational)

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Tripura, the state government on Tuesday decided to impose stricter curbs, revising the night curfew norms and completely shutting down the shopping malls, multiplexes and other possible locations, informed Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat, Mr Chowdhury said, In view of the steep rise in the infection across the state, the government had decided to impose Corona night curfew from 8 PM instead of 9 PM. The revised curbs shall come into force from January 21 next as the present restrictions are imposed till January 20, the minister clarified.

The meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb reviewed the present scenario of COVID-19 in Tripura and took a slew of decisions this afternoon.

"In every cabinet meeting, the council of ministers discuss the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 situation and the present wave which is considered to be the third Covid 19 wave is taking an alarming turn of late," he said.

"In the last seven days, a total of 6,491 persons were found to be infected and among them, 6,459 are in home isolation while 14 persons succumbed to the Covid related complications. Today's positivity rate of COVID-19 stood at 23.15 per cent in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area while the rate is 10.72 per cent in the entire state," he added.

The minister also said "multiplexes, shopping malls, amusement parks, picnic spots, exhibitions and fairs shall remain closed until further orders. And, all the religious activities like 'Kirtan' are ordered to be completed within January 23 next."

In the case of government establishments within the Agartala Municipal Corporation area, the offices will run with 50 per cent strength and high officials from the Joint Secretary level are asked to attend offices in full strength, he added.

On vaccination, Mr Chowdhury said, "A total 90,251 teenagers belonging to the age group of 15 to 18 years have been administered the first dose that translates to the state's average 42.37 per cent. The national average on the ongoing drive is 42 per cent. In the overall 18 years plus category, a total of 48,64,155 doses had been administered."

Meanwhile, a three-day-long special vaccination drive shall be organized at 734 schools from January 19 to January 21 next to enhance the vaccine coverage among children. Every minister including the Chief Minister has been scheduled to visit schools in all the eight districts during this 3-day long special drive for vaccination.

Besides, the Tripura cabinet has also decided to recruit 275 posts under the Public Works Department, Fire Service Department and Social Education and Social Welfare Department.