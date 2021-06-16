Amid Party Crisis, Sexual Assault Charges Against Chirag Paswan's Cousin

Chirag Paswan has shared a letter he wrote to his uncle mentioning the charges against his cousin (File)

A woman has filed a complaint of sexual assault against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj Paswan at Delhi's Connaught Place police station.

"On 15 June, a woman filed a sexual assault complaint at Delhi's Connaught Place police station against Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj Paswan. The three-page complaint is being investigated upon. The police is yet to register an FIR," sources in the Delhi Police said.

On Tuesday, Chirag Paswan shared a letter dated March 29 that was addressed to his uncle in which he had mentioned the complaint of alleged sexual assault by a woman party worker against his cousin.

"A few days ago, a woman, who was associated with the party, was blackmailing Prince by accusing him of sexual abuse. Being the elder of the family, I consulted you on this subject but you also ignored this serious matter. After ignoring, I advised Prince to go to the police so that the truth and the lies come out and whoever is guilty should be punished," Chirag Paswan wrote in the letter.

Delhi Police has informed that they are taking legal opinion and further legal action will be taken accordingly.

This comes after Pashupati Kumar Paras-led faction removed Chirag Paswan from the post of LJP president. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP lawmakers at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Chirag Paswan-led faction has decided to remove all five MPs from the party after a national executive meet.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Mr Paras said.

Pashupati Kumar Paras is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with Chirag Paswan's working style after the death of his father, former Union Minister and patron of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan.