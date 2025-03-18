US Teacher, 30, Charged With Sex Abuse After Teen's Mother Finds Explicit Texts

A 30-year-old teacher and soccer coach at Downers Grove South High School has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student. Christina Formella, 30, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse, one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all felonies, CBS News reported.

Downers Grove police and the DuPage County State's Attorney reported that a 15-year-old boy and his mother approached authorities on Saturday to report alleged "inappropriate sexual conduct" by Formella.

According to prosecutors, the boy stated that in December 2023, he was in a classroom with Formella for a tutoring session before school when she sexually assaulted him. His mother discovered the assault after reviewing a text message thread on his phone.

Police arrested Formella on Sunday during a traffic stop. She appeared in court on Monday, where she was granted pre-trial release under the conditions that she not enter Downers Grove South High School or have any contact with individuals under 18.

On Monday night, school administrators affirmed their cooperation with law enforcement and commitment to student safety.

"We are heartbroken for the victim and also for the hundreds of students, staff, and families who trusted this teacher and feel betrayed by this terrible situation," said District 99 School Board President Don Renner during a board meeting.

Following her arrest, she was released with restrictions barring her from contact with minors and from entering the school. She has also been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Daily Herald.

Formella has been teaching at the school since 2020 after obtaining her teaching license in 2017. She also volunteered as a boys' and girls' soccer coach beginning in 2021.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on April 14.