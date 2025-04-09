US Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen Kept Husband In The Dark, Documents Reveal

The Illinois teacher accused of molesting a 15-year-old student told police the teen was a "stalker" and insisted her husband was aware of the boy's alleged obsession with her, according to authorities.

However, court documents reveal a different story- Christina Formella's husband, a former college baseball player, claimed he did not know the student or the inappropriate relationship, the New York Post reported.

Formella, 30, from the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, reportedly downplayed allegations of a months-long sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student by claiming the teen was simply infatuated with her because she was "good looking," according to court documents filed by DuPage County prosecutors. The student alleged the relationship culminated in a sexual encounter in a classroom.

Throughout her police interview, Formella portrayed the teen as a "stalker" and claimed her husband was aware of the situation, the documents state. However, that account was contradicted by her husband, Michael Formella, a former college baseball player, who told investigators he did not know the boy beyond the fact that he played soccer.

"Oddly enough, her husband told detectives that he knows nothing about [the accuser] beyond his status as a soccer player," investigators noted.

Prosecutors also uncovered emotionally charged diary entries on Formella's phone, in which she appeared to blame the teenager for the collapse of her marriage.

"I went back and screen-shotted every single time I said we should break up... and every single fking time you came back and convinced me it would be fine," she allegedly wrote. "YOU ruined us. I warned you we should never have started dating a long, long, long fking time ago, and you gaslit me and convinced me it was fine."

In another entry, she expressed anger and regret, writing, "I'm fking mad I let a 16-year-old fk with me like that... in the end, we both lost."

Despite the alleged abuse, Formella appeared to hold onto hopes of rekindling the connection. In a section titled Manifestations, she wrote, "We WILL be in each other's lives forever. We will be able to love each other while also living our own lives."

The alleged assault occurred in December 2023 inside a classroom at Downers Grove High School, where Formella was working as a special education teacher and soccer coach at the time.