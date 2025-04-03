US Teacher, Facing Sexual Assault Charges, Says 15-Year-Old Set Her Up

A US teacher, facing charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, has claimed the boy set her up and that she's being targeted because she cared too much about people.

Christina Formella, a special education teacher and a soccer coach at Downers Grove South High School, added that the teen broke into her phone and used her number to send inappropriate messages to himself as a "blackmail" plot.

"She claimed that one day, [the boy] had grabbed her phone unattended, had entered her passcode ... had sent the message to his phone, had then deleted the message from her phone, and had saved it to his phone as blackmail," the court documents read, as per The NY Post.

According to court documents, one of the messages Formella reportedly sent to the boy in 2023 read, "I love having sex with you."

The boy replied, "I know baby I love it so much. It feels so good. It's so passionate. It's so intimate. It's so perfect. I love you so, so much mama."

The alleged abuse came to light after the boy's mother found inappropriate messages on his son's phone last month. She then lodged a complaint against Formella at the Downers Grove police station. She has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault.

"Everybody comes after me because I'm good-looking and I'm just a good person who cares too much about the boy," the 30-year-old told authorities.

Board of Education President Don Renner said in a statement that students have been urged to come forward to police or the school if they saw anything dangerous or unusual, and authorities would take "all reports seriously."

Formella will next appear in court on April 14.