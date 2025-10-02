Amid Layoffs, TCS Says Impacted Employees Have Been Given "Care And Support"

Months after Tata Consultancy Services announced that it would reduce its workforce by 2 per cent in its 2026 financial year, the company has said it is providing "care and support" to employees hit by the restructuring.

"In keeping with the values of our company, those affected by our recent initiative to realign skills have been provided care and support that is due to them in each of the individual circumstances," the company said in a statement to NDTV Profit.

Earlier, several media reports claimed the firm, the largest IT services provider in the country, was offering severance packages of up to two years' salary to long-serving employees whose skills no longer aligned with the company's needs.

The Indian IT sector is experiencing subdued growth, with industry guidance and recent results pointing towards a muted outlook for the 2026 financial year.

Key indicators show that the sector has faced challenges due to global macroeconomic uncertainty, client cost optimisation, and delayed decision-making.

In July, TCS Chief Executive K Krithivasan said that there were delays in client decision-making and project starts.

On Wednesday, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) - a forum representing IT sector employees - claimed TCS has allegedly forced around 2,500 employees in Pune to resign from their jobs.

The IT employees' body, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sought timely intervention to protect the interests of the affected employees.

TCS, however, trashed the claim and said that only a limited number of employees have been affected by its recent initiative to realign skills.

"The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation," it said.

"Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances."

In July, the company said it was retraining and redeploying staff as it enters new markets, invests in new technology and deploys AI, but about 12,200 jobs will be cut as part of the process.

"This transition is being planned with due care to ensure there is no impact on service delivery to our clients," the company added.