Amid Heatwave Warning, Poll Panel Issues Advisory For Voters' Safety

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases. (File)

As the weather department has predicted a warmer summer and more heatwaves this year, the Election Commission of India (EC) today issued an advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for the safety of the voters.

India is likely to see above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country from March to May, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases. The voting will start on April 19 and go on till June 1. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Here are the Do's and Don'ts