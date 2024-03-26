Amid Heatwave Warning, Poll Panel Issues Advisory For Voters' Safety

New Delhi:
Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases. (File)
As the weather department has predicted a warmer summer and more heatwaves this year, the Election Commission of India (EC) today issued an advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for the safety of the voters.
India is likely to see above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country from March to May, the India Meteorological Department has said.
Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases. The voting will start on April 19 and go on till June 1. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Here are the Do's and Don'ts
- Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.
- Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty
- Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles,umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.
- Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm.
- While travelling, carry water with you.
- Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.
- Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.
- If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs
- Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.
- If you feel ill, see a doctor immediately.
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc which helps to re-hydrate the body.
- Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.
- Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.
- Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.