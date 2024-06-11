Amid Delhi's Water Crisis, Lt Governor Dials Haryana Chief Minister

Delhi is reeling under an intense water crisis worsened by an unprecedented heatwave (Representational)

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said he spoke with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who informed him that water is being provided to the national capital as per its allocated share. The national capital has been experiencing a severe water shortage amid the unprecedented summer heat.

The ruling AAP dispensation in the past fortnight repeatedly accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of water.

On Monday, Mr Saxena met Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and assured them that he would take up the water supply issue with the Haryana government. He advised them not to indulge in a "blame game" and resolve issues amicably.

"Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Haryana, Shri Nayab Saini ji yesterday. He reiterated that water was being provided to Delhi as per allocated share and assured of all possible help, despite the state's own constraints due to the ongoing heat wave," Mr Saxena said in a post on X.

