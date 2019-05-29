Amid Clashes, Tripura Congress Creates Crisis Fund For Injured Supporters

According to sources, Pradyot Deb Barman has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the fund.

The Tripura Congress may have decided to move the Supreme Court to seek compensation for supporters who suffered injuries and property loss in post-poll violence across the state, but it isn't stopping there. The opposition party is also tapping crowd-funding channels to raise money for the treatment of injured supporters.

Tripura Congress president Pradyot Deb Barman has announced the creation of a crisis fund to support party workers affected by the violence. According to sources, he has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the fund and asked his party colleagues to do the same.

Tripura has been in the grip of violence ever since the Lok Sabha election results were declared on May 23 - with both its seats going to the ruling BJP. According to police, the ongoing clashes have killed three and injured over 100 until now. Over a hundred houses and shops across the state have also been attacked or set on fire. While the violence has primarily been between the BJP and the Congress, even the ruling party and its main ally - the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura - have clashed at certain places.

Pradyot Deb Barman had announced the party's decision to approach the top court yesterday. "We are moving the Supreme Court to demand compensation for the families who lost their kin, were injured, or faced damage to property in the violence," he said, demanding that the Assam Rifles be brought in because the Tripura police have "clearly failed in carrying out their responsibilities".



While the BJP won Tripura East and Tripura West, the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress emerged a close second with an increased vote share.