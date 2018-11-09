Amid CBI War, Sri Sri's Art Of Living Workshop For 150 Officers

CBI officials, including exiled chief Alok Verma, observe International Yoga Day earlier this year (File)

Getting caught in the crossfire of an ugly feud involving two of its top officers can be a downer for any organisation - even if you are the country's premier investigating agency. And so, just before the next hearing of the case in the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation has organised an Art of Living workshop, led by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, for 150 of its officials to motivate them and "improve positivity".

Art of Living guides will visit the CBI headquarters, where over the officers, from inspectors to the director (in-charge), will attend workshops "to improve positivity, enhance synergy and generate a healthy atmosphere in the agency", a CBI spokesperson said told news agency PTI.

Asked whether organising the three-day camp, that begins tomorrow, qualifies as a "policy decision" - the kind of call the temporary chief has been restricted from taking - as a major chunk of the agency's investigative force in Delhi will attend it, the CBI spokesperson refused to comment.

The agency is grappling with an internal tussle between its top two officers who have accused each other of corruption.

Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave late last month by the government after their bitter tussle spilled out in the public.

Two days later, taking up Mr Verma's case against the government for challenging the move, the Supreme Court said a Central Vigilance Commission inquiry against him should be completed in two weeks. The case will come up next after Diwali, on November 12 - the last day of the workshop.

Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, who had been appointed the interim boss, was asked by the top court to not take any "policy decision".

(With inputs from PTI)