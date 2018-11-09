CBI Chief Alok Verma Appears Before Corruption Watchdog

Alok Verma is being probed by Central Vigilance Commissioner in the corruption allegations against him.

CBI Director Alok Verma on Friday met Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary in connection with an inquiry into corruption charges levelled against him by his deputy and special director in the probe agency Rakesh Asthana, officials said.

Mr Verma appeared before the panel headed by Mr Chowdary and comprising Vigilance Commissioners Sharad Kumar and T M Bhasin among others, they said, without citing any other details.

The Supreme Court had on October 26 asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into the allegations against Mr Verma.

Both Alok Verma and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave by the government.

Mr Verma had also on Thursday met Mr Chowdary and Mr Kumar in connection with the inquiry.