Amid 'Agnipath' Row, PM's Meeting With 3 Services Chiefs Today: 10 Facts

PM Modi's meeting with the service chiefs comes in the wake of widespread protests against the centre's short-term recruitment plan for the armed forces.

Referring to the 'Agnipath' scheme, the Prime Minister on Monday said some decisions "may look unfair" at first, but will help in nation-building later.

Over 600 trains were cancelled on Monday amid protests in various parts of the country as part of 'Bharat Bandh', although the shutdown call over the 'Agnipath' scheme received a tepid response.

The three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the 'Agnipath' scheme and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted. The Army has said the induction of soldiers under the 'Agnipath' scheme will begin next month.

The Home and Defence ministries on Saturday promised new 10 per cent quotas each in jobs for 'Agnipath' recruits after their four-year tenure in the armed force.

The Home Ministry has also decided to give 3 years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

Protests erupted in several states after the centre unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme last Tuesday. Under the scheme, people between 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited in the armed forces for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

In a bid to pacify the protesters, the government has extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The 'Agnipath' scheme aims to cut down government's massive salary and pension bills and free up funds for arms procurement. The soldiers to be recruited under the plan would be called 'Agniveers'.