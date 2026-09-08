Tourist Guide Dies In Knife Attack By Jeep Driver At Jaipur's Amer Fort, Protest Erupts

Police in Jaipur have arrested a man identified as Azam, a jeep driver, in connection with the murder of tourist guide Manish Soni outside Amer Fort, a day after Soni was stabbed following an altercation in the Maota Lake area. Soni, who was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in critical condition on Monday, died during treatment on Tuesday. With his death, the case has been converted from an assault case to one of murder.

News of the death triggered protests in Amer town, a part of the larger Jaipur Municipal Corporation area. Traders pulled down shutters, elephant rides at Amer Fort and tourist movement were stopped, and protesters blocked the main road leading to the fort. Schools in the area have been shut as a precaution.

CCTV camera footage of the incident showed Soni, wearing orange clothing, being approached by the accused, who can be seen running towards him and striking him with a knife. The attack took place directly in front of Amer Fort. Soni died of excessive blood loss, officials said.

Senior police officers and a large force have been deployed. Police said they were monitoring the situation continuously and appealed to residents to maintain peace.

"We have the accused in custody. We have evidence against him," said Alok Gautam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The family has submitted a memorandum to the administration demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation, a government job for a dependent family member, allocation of a dairy booth, action against vehicles being operated illegally and without authorisation in the Amer area, and continued police action against those with criminal records in the region. The family and protesters are also demanding "bulldozer action" against the accused's house.

On the demands, ACP Alok Gautam said, "The government is talking to the family to address the issues."

The victim's family and local residents protesting in Amer, Jaipur.

Protesters at the sit-in opposed MLA Balmukund Acharya of the state's ruling BJP when the question of ending the demonstration was raised.

Family members said Soni was the sole earning member of the household. He is survived by his wife and three children.