Ambulances Stuck Due To VIP Convoy, Hyderabad Traffic Police Criticised

In the visuals, vehicles are seen waiting for the go-ahead at Masab Tank area in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have faced criticism following allegations that two ambulances were stopped to give passage to a VIP convoy.

In the visuals of the incident that have gone viral, long queues of vehicles are seen waiting for the go-ahead at Masab Tank area in Hyderabad. Among them are the ambulances and their sirens can be heard in the videos.

Two healthcare workers are seen walking up to the traffic policeman on duty and asking him to clear the way for the ambulances. The policeman is heard asking them to wait a bit.

In another video, the man shooting the video is heard asking the policeman why traffic has been stopped for a minister when ambulances are waiting. The policeman is heard replying that it is not a minister that he doesn't know whose convoy it is. The man then says despite not knowing this, he has stopped the traffic in which the ambulances are stuck.

The ambulances were reportedly going from Mahaveer Hospital to Virinchi Hospital when the traffic movement was allegedly stopped to let the VIP convoy pass. Local residents said traffic movement was stopped to give passage to the convoy of Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

When the policeman on duty was confronted about traffic police prioritising a VIP convoy over ambulances, he denied any knowledge of this matter.

A press release issued by Hyderabad traffic police has claimed that the two ambulances had stopped at a signal and that only one of them was transporting a patient. They have further said traffic was cleared as soon as the ambulance staff alerted police. The patient, it is learnt, is currently doing well.