Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit At Rs 789.63 Crore, Revenue At Rs 8,311.48 Crore

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 789.63 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,135.46 crore in April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 8,311.48 crore during the June quarter. It was Rs 8,712.90 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

According to ACL, consolidated financial results for the quarter, preceding quarter and FY24 include the results of Sanghi, which it had acquired in August last year. It also has results of ACCPL (Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd) ), which was acquired by its subsidiary ACC.

"The results for the current quarter, preceding quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, are not comparable with the quarter ended June 30, 2023, to that extent," it said.

Total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 7,566.91 crore.

Total Income of ACL, which includes other income also, was at Rs 8,666.20 crore June quarter.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 681.85 apiece on BSE, up 1.10 per cent from the previous close.



