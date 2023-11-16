Ambanis' Special Welcome For Football Legend David Beckham In Mumbai

The Ambani family clicked a picture with the football legend holding the '1 Beckham' jersey.

The Ambani family hosted English football legend David Beckham who is visiting India for the time. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha and son Akash were joined by Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani's fiance, Radhika Merchant for a picture with David Beckham.

The Ambani family hosted Mr Beckham at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai and gifted him a Beckham-named Mumbai Indians jersey.

Earlier today, David Beckham met the Indian cricket team's captain, Rohit Sharma, after an emphatic win against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final. David Beckham, a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), watched the thriller match with Sachin Tendulkar in the stadium.

Yesterday, Akash Ambani and David Beckham watched the match together at the Wankhede stadium. Actors Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ranbir Kapoor were also present.

Rohit Sharma gifted his India jersey to David Beckham and in return the football legend gave Rohit a Real Madrid jersey. The football legend played for the Spanish football club Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007.

Yesterday, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a welcome party for David Beckham at their Mumbai residence. Several Bollywood stars including - Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Karishma Kapoor, posted pictures with Mr Beckham.

"I have been waiting for a long time to come to India. This is my first time here and I was looking forward to it. My work with UNICEF began a long time ago when I was probably 17 years old with Manchester United in Thailand, and I then became a global ambassador in 2015...With UNICEF, we focus on boys and girls, but our main focus is on girls at the moment," David Beckham said.

