Opposition Targets Government Over Bengal Train Accident, Minister Responds

The Bengal train accident that took place this morning, heralded the return of a wrathful Opposition, fresh from its massively improved performance in the recently concluded general election. From former railway ministers Lalu Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to various leaders in the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, social media platforms have been full of angry accusations, demanding that the government take responsibility for the deaths of nine people and injuries to 50 others. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tried to stem the tide, saying this is "not the time for politics".

Three coaches of Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed early this morning when a goods train slammed it from behind near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri. The casualties would have been higher had the parcel coach and the guard's coach not been at the rear.

In the afternoon, Mr Vaishnaw reached the spot. "Rescue operation is over, our focus in now on restoration. This is not the time for politics," he said, responding to questions on Opposition criticism.

"This government is only interested in elections.. How to go for hacking... how to go for manipulation... They do not take care of amenities... bathrooms are dirty and there are dirty things in bedding... They do not take care of the railway staff," said Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shortly after.

Ms Banerjee handled the railway portfolio from 2009 to 2011 during the second term of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. She had also held the ministry for less than two years in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The first off the block, though, was Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav, who handled the railway portfolio during the first term of the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. "Who is responsible for the continuous railway accidents in the country?" read his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Congress attack was spearheaded by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the BJP-led government of indulging in "utter mismanagement of the Railway Ministry".

"As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi Govt has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of 'Camera-driven' self-promotion! Today's tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality," he said.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi underscored the point, saying, "As a responsible Opposition, we will keep raising questions on this scary negligence and make the government accountable."

"The safety and travel of passengers in Indian Railways is now becoming a matter of concern," read a rough translation of a Hindi post from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The railway accidents that have happened in the last 10 years are the result of the central government's negligence and mismanagement. We will continue to raise our voice against this," senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda told reporters.

The official handle of the Congress responded with a list of the major train accidents over the last decade, with a break-up of the number of people killed and injured in each.

मोदी सरकार में हुए बड़े रेल हादसे 👇



26 मई, 2014

गोरखधाम एक्सप्रेस

25 लोगों की मौत

50 से ज्यादा घायल



20 नवंबर, 2016

इंदौर-पटना एक्सप्रेस

150 लोगों की मौत

150 से ज्यादा लोग घायल



23 अगस्त, 2017

कैफियत एक्सप्रेस

70 लोग घायल



18 अगस्त, 2017

पुरी-हरिद्वार उत्कल एक्सप्रेस

23 लोगों… — Congress (@INCIndia) June 17, 2024

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party pointed out that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, then Union railway minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had resigned taking responsibility for the Gasal train accident in 1999.

"But Ashwini Vaishnav in the Modi government, who had two major train accidents during his tenure, never once accepted the responsibility for the train accident... Railway account is only to promote Modi government by setting up selfie booth, not for safety of railway passengers," the party posted on X.