Amazon Quick Delivery Hits $1-Billion Milestone In India In Less Than 2 Years

Amazon.com Inc. said its India quick delivery service is set to hit annual sales of more than $1 billion, intensifying competition with homegrown firms such as market leader Eternal Ltd.'s Blinkit.

Orders of the Amazon Now service have doubled each quarter since the US company started it in India a year ago, it said Tuesday in a statement. It has now crossed $1 billion in annualized gross revenue, meaning it's on pace to reach that amount for a 12-month period.

Amazon entered India's rapid delivery market in the summer of 2025 after years of sitting out and watching local rivals chip away at its customer base. Walmart Inc.-controlled Flipkart joined the race ahead of Amazon, launching instant deliveries in 2024 and now operating in more than 150 cities. Blinkit leads the quick commerce market in the world's most populous country, followed by Zepto Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd.

The Seattle-based tech giant said it's seeking to expand Amazon Now to 100 Indian cities by Diwali, a key Hindu festival in November that also marks the biggest shopping season in the country. Amazon Now currently delivers in more than 60 towns and cities.

Instant commerce is gathering extraordinary pace in India, fuelled by surging demand, rising competition and billions of dollars in global investor capital. US retail giants and Indian startups have blanketed the nation's cities with small, hyperlocal warehouses and delivery riders promising groceries, electronics, and even gold coins in just a few minutes. India's e-commerce market is set to almost triple to $250 billion by 2030, with rapid deliveries driving the growth, according to a report by Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Deloitte earlier this year.

The model has burned through mountains of cash - and flamed out - in nearly every other major market. Yet global investors including SoftBank Group Corp. and Temasek Holdings Pte are betting that India is different. With dense cities, low labor costs, and a rising class of more than 700 million digital-first Gen Z and millennial consumers accustomed to instant services, the country offers a wide room for quick commerce to work at scale.

Blinkit, Eternal's key growth engine and India's top instant grocer, has shown operational profitability for a few quarters. It continues to ramp up operations across India's towns and cities. Smaller Swiggy is restraining spending and focusing on profitability while Zepto has had to delay its plans to publicly list after failing to secure its anticipated valuation.

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