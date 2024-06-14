'Amazing People': Bill Gates Recalls India Story In Nikhil Kamath's Podcast

"I've had a fabulous relationship with India", said Bill Gates (File)

Microsoft Co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has reflected on his relationship with India on the popular podcast series 'WTF is with Nikhil Kamath' with the Zerodha Co-founder and entrepreneur.

Appearing on the new segment 'People By WTF' hosted by Nikhil Kamath, Bill Gates said he has had a great relationship with India.

"We hired some very smart IT graduates, and brought them to Seattle," he recalled.

Reflecting on his journey with India, Bill Gates said, "I've had a fabulous relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates, and brought them to Seattle. Later, they went back and created a development centre for us that's now in four locations, with 25,000 people. Of course, a lot of the amazing people I worked with in Microsoft were hired from India."

Praising present Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Bill Gates said, "On the top of that list is Satya, who now is doing a great job as the CEO. In my digital first career, the connection with India was fun and made a huge difference in what the company was able to achieve.

"It was during that time that I was kind of learning, 'Oh wow, India is such a study in contrast, first class in so many ways, but still a lot of poverty and challenges'."

However, he also flagged the country's legal system for the delay in delivering quick justice, looking at the backlog of cases in the Indian courts.

Drawing parallels between the US and Indian legal systems, Bill Gates said, "Believe me, the legal things done in the US won't apply here. But, just imagine, if you could make everybody in the legal system four times more productive, that changes justice because right now the backlog is kind of nightmarish. And here, you know, comes a potential solution."

