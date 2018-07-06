Amarnath Yatra Resumes From Pahalgam Route

Amarnath yatra resumed from the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district today (File)

The Amarnath Yatra resumed today from the Pahalgam route after a gap of two days while it remained suspended for the third consecutive day from the Baltal route due to landslides.



The yatra was suspended on Wednesday on both routes in the wake of landslides and shooting stones at several places and intermittent rains in the Yatra area.



A spokesman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said in Srinagar today that the yatra resumed from the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district this morning.



He, however, said the yatra remained suspended from the Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district due to landslides near the base camp and in Danibagh area of Kangan on the Srinagar-Leh highway.



The landslide at Danibagh also forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh road - the only road-link connecting the valley with Ladakh region.



