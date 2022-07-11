Amarnath Yatra Resumes From Nunwan-Pahalgam Camp After Cloudburst Incident

Pilgrimsat the Baltal Base camp are still waiting for the yatra to recommence. (File)

The Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident near the holy cave, resumed on Monday morning from the Nunwan-Pahalgam side, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board said. A fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims has started to move from the Jammu base camp.

"We are filled with energy and will not go back without the 'darshan' of Baba ... We are happy that the Yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely," said the pilgrims.

While pilgrims at the Baltal Base camp are still waiting for the yatra to recommence, choppers from both Baltal and Nunwan sides will be available.

16 people died and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine of Amarnath occurred on Friday.

An additional 34 injured pilgrims were evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters today. IAF helicopters also airlifted 20 NDRF personnel along with six canines to search for missing persons stuck under debris.

The Indian Army on Sunday also inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris.

"Xaver 4000 radar has been inducted and has been operational at Amarnath since late noon for finding any survivors under the debris," said Indian Army officials.

On Sunday, the Lt Governor visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met pilgrims.

"The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation. We pay condolences to those who lost their lives. Efforts are underway to resume the Yatra along with repairing the path. Pilgrims should come, we will provide them with all facilities," he said.

As many as 35 pilgrims were discharged following treatment, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) officials informed on Saturday. "17 people are getting the treatment and are likely to get discharged tonight. All safe and healthy," said SASB officials.

Kuldiep Singh, DG, CRPF, said, "Critically injured people were airlifted to Srinagar. Two people who were buried but were alive were rescued. We're taking all precautionary steps. 41 missing as per Jammu and Kashmir police out of which some were rescued."

As per the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) data on Saturday, at least 16 people died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath.

Meanwhile, four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine on Saturday. The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, carrying five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave.

The Indian Army has also pulled up "critical rescue equipment" to speed up the rescue operations in the affected areas.

