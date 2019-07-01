First Batch Of Amarnath Pilgrims Leave For Cave Shrine Amid High Security

Amarnath Yatra: 1.6 lakh people from across the country have registered for the pilgrimage

Amid high security, the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra left for the cave shrine early this morning. More than 40,000 security forces personnel have been deployed for the pilgrimage season.

1.6 lakh people from across the country have registered for the yatra that begins today

The first batch of pilgrims had left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Sunday. The pilgrimage season that officially opened today, will see people starting their journey from the Pahalgam and the Baltal base camps in the valley.

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh took stock of the security and traffic arrangements on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too had reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

"It will be a peaceful yatra. From the next year onwards, we will not have to worry about the security situation at all," said Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh who was in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Situated at 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva, according to the devotees.

Pilgrims trek through mountains to reach the holy cave in the Himalayas in south Kashmir. The pilgrimage will end on August 15.

(With inputs from ANI)

