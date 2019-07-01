J&K Governor Praises Role Of Muslims In Smooth Conduct Of Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra will commence on Monday and conclude on August 15. (FILE PHOTO)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday praised the role of local Muslims in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra over the years and expressed hope that the pilgrimage will be successful this year too.

Governor Malik said while the government looks after the security aspect of the annual pilgrimage, it is conducted with the support of the locals.

"The security for the yatra is our responsibility and we are taking care of it. But police or Army do not conduct the yatra. For many years, the Amarnath Yatra is being conducted by the people of Kashmir, especially our Muslim brothers. The yatra takes place with their support," he told reporters in Srinagar.

"If all of us work together, it will be successful," he added.

The 46-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on Monday and conclude on August 15.

Asked whether the Centre's Kashmir policy will see a change with Amit Shah being appointed as the Union home minister, Governor Malik said he had not seen anything of that sort yet.

"I am not seeing anything like that yet, but Amit Shah's leadership is a very successful leadership and whatever work he has undertaken, he has been successful in it," he said.

