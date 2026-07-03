J&K Government Issues Strict Advisory As Amarnath Yatra Begins

The Amarnath Yatra 2026 began on Friday with the first batch of pilgrims setting off simultaneously from Jammu and Kashmir's Baltal and Nunwan base camps for the holy cave shrine.

The first batch from the Baltal-Domail base camp in Ganderbal was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Kishore. He was accompanied by DIG Maqsood-ul-Zaman, SSP Ganderbal Sudhanshu Dhama, and other senior civil, police and security officers.

Officials said all arrangements, including security, medical aid, RFID verification and logistics, have been put in place along both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

Devotees expressed enthusiasm as they began the trek to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine.

Authorities Issue Advisory

Alongside the start of the yatra, Jammu and Kashmir authorities issued a fresh advisory, making it clear that pilgrims should not travel to the Union Territory without advance registration.

The advisory said the daily number of pilgrims allowed on the yatra route has been fixed in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court. Adherence to this daily limit is mandatory to ensure the safety of pilgrims and the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Authorities noted that advance registration facilities had been opened well before the commencement of the yatra through bank branches across the country and online platforms, and that most pilgrims had already completed the process.

As a result, slots for Tatkal (on-the-spot) registration are extremely limited. The administration said all pilgrims should travel to Jammu and Kashmir only after completing advance registration.

The advisory also pointed out that thousands of pilgrims continue to arrive without registration every day, making it impossible to accommodate such large numbers under the Tatkal facility. Unregistered pilgrims have been requested to wait for their turn and undertake the yatra only on the date allotted by the administration.

Authorities further said some registered pilgrims were arriving ahead of their scheduled travel date. No pilgrim, the advisory said, will be permitted to undertake the yatra before the date mentioned in their registration, and devotees have been asked to travel only on their allotted date.

Pilgrims who have already reached Jammu and Kashmir without registration have once again been asked to wait for their turn. The administration, however, assured them that every pilgrim would get an opportunity to undertake the yatra in accordance with the prescribed procedure and available capacity.

PM Modi Extends Wishes To Devotees

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes to devotees undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra and prayed for a safe and auspicious pilgrimage.

Marking the start of the pilgrimage, the Prime Minister also shared an open letter urging devotees to adopt five resolutions focused on cleanliness, safety, environmental conservation, support for local livelihoods and nation-building.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the Amarnath Yatra as an eternal symbol of India's spiritual tradition and cultural unity.

"The Amarnath Yatra, connected with the darshan of Baba Barfani, is an eternal chapter in our spiritual tradition and cultural unity. My wish is that this journey of the devotees of Shiva be safe and auspicious in every way! On this sacred occasion, my letter to the pilgrims linked with five resolutions," he wrote.

In his letter, the Prime Minister described the annual pilgrimage as "a great blessing" and calling upon pilgrims to transform their spiritual journey into a collective commitment towards cleanliness, safety, local livelihoods, environmental conservation, and nation-building.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra commenced on Friday amid strict security arrangements, with authorities deploying digital surveillance and RFID-based tracking systems to ensure pilgrim safety and effective crowd management. The pilgrimage is set to conclude on August 28.

(With inputs from agencies)