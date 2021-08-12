"Will Cook For Them": Amarinder Singh's Dinner Invite For Olympic Heroes

Amarinder Singh said roads and schools will be named after the Oympic heroes from Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh honoured Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and other Tokyo Games stars from Punjab at a grand ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday and invited them to dinner, promising to cook for them himself.

"I am not too fond of eating but I do like cooking quite a bit. I will cook for all of you... All medallists will also be offered jobs by the Punjab government. We will have schools and roads named after you," he said.

Happy to meet our Olympic superstars during the felicitation ceremony this evening. Have promised them that I will cook for them and will host them for dinner soon. India is proud of all of them. ???????? pic.twitter.com/UoVxKpEZr6 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 12, 2021

The Olympic Games medal winners and participants from Punjab were felicitated with cash awards worth over Rs 32 crore by the Chief Minister, according to news agency PTI.

Neeraj Chopra, who is from Haryana but has roots in Punjab, was presented with a cash reward of Rs 2.51 crore, up from an earlier announcement of Rs 2 crore.

Cash rewards for 11 players from the state, who were part of the Indian hockey team which won the bronze medal after 41 years, was also increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.51 crore each, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said.

Led by Manpreet Singh, the Indian hockey team has a number of players from the state including vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Krishan Pathak.

Mr Sodhi said the members of the Indian women's hockey team, which finished fourth, from the state - Reena Khokhar and Gurjit Kaur - and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who took the sixth position, were given Rs 50 lakh each.

Boxer Simranjit Kaur, shooters Anjum Moudgill and Angadveer Singh, athletes Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh and paralympic badminton player Palak Kohli were given Rs 21 lakh each.

(With inputs from PTI)