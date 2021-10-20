Amarinder Singh Forming His Own Party On PM's Instructions: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha asserted that the AAP will form its government in Punjab next year

The AAP alleged on Wednesday that former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has decided to float his own political party on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message, the co-in charge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab, Raghav Chadha, claimed that Mr Singh's move to form his own political party is part of the BJP's agenda to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led party from winning the Punjab Assembly election, which is due early next year.

The AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all possible efforts to stop the Aam Aadmi Party from winning the Punjab Assembly polls next year and forming its government in the state. Amarinder Singh is forming his own party on the instructions of Modiji," Mr Chadha alleged.

He also accused PM Modi of "remote-controlling" the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Punjab unit of the Congress to ensure that the AAP does not win the upcoming state Assembly polls, claiming that there was a similar effort by the BJP during the 2017 Punjab election.

"After he (Modi) understood that his three parties -- BJP, Akali Dal and Congress -- would not be able to stop the AAP from winning the 2022 Punjab Assembly election and forming its government, Modiji is fielding a fourth party through Amarinder Singh to join the fray," Mr Chadha claimed.

He asserted that the AAP will form its government in Punjab next year, despite all efforts by the BJP and PM Modi.

"Even after coming together, they will not be able to change the mood of the people of Punjab. The people are ready to give their mandate to AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls and make Punjab a prosperous state," Mr Chadha said.

Days after resigning as the Punjab chief minister after a bitter feud with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the party's state unit, Mr Singh on Tuesday said he would soon float his own political party.

He also said he is hopeful of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' issue is resolved in their interest.