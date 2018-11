The Chief Minister was taken to PGI after he developed fever. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was on Wednesday advised bed rest after he developed slight fever.

The Chief Minister was taken to PGI after he developed fever and complained of slight body ache. The doctors conducted various tests, the reports of which were normal, said an official statement.

The doctors suspect that he's suffering from "routine viral" and have advised him rest, besides medication, added the statement.