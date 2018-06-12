Amar Singh Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over Damaged Bungalow Calling Akhilesh Yadav petty minded, Amar Singh also said that when he vacated his official bungalow in Luteyns Delhi, he did not defile it or take any thing off despite the fact that many things in his residence were done up by him

Share EMAIL PRINT Amar Singh asked Akhilesh Yadav to explain his source of income. (File) Lucknow: Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday targeted former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for the damages he and his staff are alleged to have caused to the official residence before vacating it.



In a video posted on Twitter, Amar Singh, ousted from the SP by Akhilesh Yadav in 2017, questioned the damages done at the sprawling bungalow in the heart of Lucknow and said Akhilesh Yadav should explain why such vandalism was done under his watch.



"If the things in that house were of Akhilesh Yadav, he should explain how and from which sources of income did he get them and if the belongings were of the government why did he take them away," Mr Singh asked in the two-minute video.



Calling Akhilesh Yadav petty minded, Amar Singh also said that when he vacated his official bungalow in Luteyns Delhi, he did not defile it or take any thing off despite the fact that many things in his residence were done up by him.



"I did it out of my income as an industrialist and all things have been shown in my income tax returns," he said while questioning the source of Akhilesh Yadav's opulence.



Akhilesh Yadav and Amar Singh do not see eye to eye and are daggers drawn ever since a bitter family feud broke into the fledgling Yadav clan towards the end of 2016.



