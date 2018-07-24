Amar Singh Meets Yogi Adityanath Amid Speculation Of Him Joining BJP

Amar Singh is not averse to joining the BJP, but he hasn't recieved any invite, he said. (File)

Veteran politician and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday, triggering speculation in political circles that he might be planning to join the BJP.



According to news agency PTI, the meeting was confirmed by official sources, but it was not known what the two leaders discussed.



There is speculation that Mr Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party but was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit last year, has been aiming to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Mr Singh recently said that he was not averse to joining the BJP, but he hadn't got any invite from the party yet, nor had he applied to it so far.



"The BJP is a very big political party. I won't say that I will not join the BJP if I get a chance, but who is giving me the chance? I haven't sent them any request letter either," Mr Singh had said.

