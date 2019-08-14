6 Accused In 2017 Mob Killing Of Pehlu Khan Acquitted By Rajasthan Court

Of the nine people accused of Pehlu Khan's murder, three were underage.

All six men accused of beating Pehlu Khan to death in 2017, a gruesome incident that was caught on camera, were acquitted by a court in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The accused men were cleared on the benefit of doubt.

On April 1, 2017, Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, was transporting cattle to Haryana after buying them at a cattle fair in Jaipur when he was stopped on the Jaipur-Delhi highway by a mob of cow vigilantes and brutally beaten.

He died in a government hospital three days later.

A cellphone video that went viral showed Pehlu Khan being yanked by the neck, thrown to the ground and kicked. The footage helped the police identify and arrest some of the accused.

Two FIRs were filed in the case, the first against the attackers and the other charging Pehlu Khan and his sons with transporting cattle to another state reportedly without requisite permissions.

Of the nine people accused of his murder, three were underage. They have been out on bail.

The court apparently said the video evidence was not substantial to nail the accused.

In 2017, the Rajasthan police had given a clean chit to the six people named by Pehlu Khan in his dying statement.

Among those who have been freed of charges is 19-year-old Vipin Yadav, who, in an NDTV sting, boasted how he had led the mob in beating Pehlu Khan. Despite the Rajasthan police requesting that his bail application be cancelled on the basis of NDTV's sting operation, the high court did not do so.

